Lady Gaga's Sanskrit Tweet Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:56 PM

Lady Gaga sent a tweet out, amid rumours of a breakup with boyfriend Dan Horton three months ago.Gaga dropped the tweet, "Lokah Samastah" which sent her Indian fans into a frenzy, who began to decipher and translate its meaning

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Lady Gaga sent a tweet out, amid rumours of a breakup with boyfriend Dan Horton three months ago.Gaga dropped the tweet, "Lokah Samastah" which sent her Indian fans into a frenzy, who began to decipher and translate its meaning.

The meaning of the Sanskrit saying translates to, "May all beings everywhere be happy and free, and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all."Twitter was left in a confused daze with this upload.While many fans went on to speculate the possible release of a new song, the religious population dropped comments like "Jai Shri Ram", and Radhe Radhe".One user is quoted as posting *googles if this means anything about new music in a different language*."While another commented, "Is this Sanskrit for "LG6 coming soon?"

