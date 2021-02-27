Lady Gaga’s stolen unharmed dogs return to police

(@fidahassanain)

The stolen bulldogs have reunited with the pop singer’s representatives two days after they were stolen

LOS ANGLES: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2021) US Pop singer Lady Gaga’s stolen bulldogs have returned unharmed to police and have been reunited with her.

An unidentified woman had brought the dogs unharmed to LAPD stations.

Koji and Gustav, the bulldogs of the singer, were stolen on Wednesday night when she was busy in filming in Rome.

Taking to Social media, Lady Gaga had asked the people for help in finding her dogs.

She had written: “heart is sick” over the violent robbery and vowed to pay $500,000 for the dogs’ safe return, including from anyone who had bought or found them,”.

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago,” she wrote in the post, alongside photos of the dogs. “I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness.”

However, it is not yet clear that the woman who brought the dogs back to the police station would be rewarded or not as the actress had said.