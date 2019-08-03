Lahore Arts Council arranges national songs competition

UrduPoint.com
Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 08:22 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Saturday arranged a grand competition of national songs at Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium, in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that celebrations of Independence Day had begun which would be continued till August 14.

"It is our responsibility to educate children and the youth about the value of Independence Day and provide them information about it through cultural activities, he added.

During the competetion, the performers presented famous national songs.

