Lahore Arts Council executive director promises quality stage plays for public

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : Lahore Arts Council's (LAC) Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said there would be no compromise on the quality of commercial stage plays at Alhamra and monitoring of commercial plays would be carried out regularly to provide quality entertainment to people.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at Alhamra committee room, The Mall, here on Saturday.

He said all stage managers should be present in the hall during the play performance to check any violation of the approved drama script.

He said the government was taking concrete steps for welfare of artists.

Stage manager of the Alhamra halls and cultural complex said monitoring of commercial dramas had been made more efficient.

The meeting also issued instructions to all officers of the Alhamra to perform their duties vigorously.

The meeting was attended by Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Cultural Complex Naveed-ul-Hassan Bukhari, and stage managers Haji Abdul Razzaq, Sibtul Hassan, Rai Manzoor and Mohammad Azam.