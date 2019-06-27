Lahore Arts Council organises 13th edition of 'Alhamra Live'

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Thursday held the 13th edition of a signing talent hunt 'Alhamra Live', in which the general public showed keen interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Thursday held the 13th edition of a signing talent hunt 'Alhamra Live', in which the general public showed keen interest.

A total of 16 performers participated in the contest in which some of the singers and performers exhibited their God-gifted abilities of singing and playing instruments.

Some of the singers from students of the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts and general public had marvelously blessed voice, which was enjoyed by the audience.

All candidates got lots of appreciation from the audience and Alhamra's authorities, especially a singer, Shazia Khan, kept the audience spellbound by singing a famous song 'Main Jeena Tere Naal', accompnied by live orchestra.

A singer, Gohar Sultana, sang a celebrated song 'Tum Sang Naina Lagay' and received loads of appreciation from the audience.

A Tabla performer, Moon Gill, rocked the audience with his great performance. Shahzad and Sonia performed on flute, which was considered as one of the best performances.

Some other singers, Mubeen, Babar Aslam, Komal Jaffry, Hussain Zafar, Ruhail Waqas, Muazzam, Ayesha, Sana and Shanzay with different songs decorated the evening with some fine melodies.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said on the occasion "we are lucky as our youth are blessed with great talents in the fields of music and art. We are trying to give people quality entertainment because today's stressful life needs more relaxation than ever," he added.

He said that Alhamra arranged the evening so that the hidden talent of the youth could be promoted.