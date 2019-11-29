Lahore Arts Council organises singing talent show

(@Aneesah05582539)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Friday held a signing talent hunt, Alhamra Live, at both complexes of Alhamra Culture Complex and Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall.

In the latest edition of Alhamra Live, students of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts (AAPA) and general public took interest and devotedly performed.

A good number of performers participated in the show in which some of singers and performers exhibited their God-gifted ability of singing.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali Khan said that Alhamra Live was producing great results, and that was why the show had been started at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium, also.

He directed Deputy Director Cultural Complex Naveed-ul-Hassan Bukhari to ensure attendance of students in classes 5 days a week.

Among the participants, Faryal, Fouzia, Aqsa Rana, Amna, Ishtiaq, Nadeem, Osama Saleem performed very well and received appreciation from the audience.

Famous film director Hassan Askari, Prof Nasir Bashir, Dr Nadeem Mirza and Prof Imrana also attended the event and appreciated the Alhamra initiative.