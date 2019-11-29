UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Arts Council Organises Singing Talent Show

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 9 seconds ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 08:57 PM

Lahore Arts Council organises singing talent show

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Friday held a signing talent hunt, Alhamra Live, at both complexes of Alhamra Culture Complex and Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Friday held a signing talent hunt, Alhamra Live, at both complexes of Alhamra Culture Complex and Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall.

In the latest edition of Alhamra Live, students of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts (AAPA) and general public took interest and devotedly performed.

A good number of performers participated in the show in which some of singers and performers exhibited their God-gifted ability of singing.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali Khan said that Alhamra Live was producing great results, and that was why the show had been started at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium, also.

He directed Deputy Director Cultural Complex Naveed-ul-Hassan Bukhari to ensure attendance of students in classes 5 days a week.

Among the participants, Faryal, Fouzia, Aqsa Rana, Amna, Ishtiaq, Nadeem, Osama Saleem performed very well and received appreciation from the audience.

Famous film director Hassan Askari, Prof Nasir Bashir, Dr Nadeem Mirza and Prof Imrana also attended the event and appreciated the Alhamra initiative.

Related Topics

Lahore Film And Movies Nasir Event From

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI captain charged for chan ..

1 hour ago

Liverpool's Fabinho ruled out until New Year with ..

6 seconds ago

Southern Punjab win Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI ..

1 hour ago

National Institution for Transforming India to Hel ..

8 seconds ago

Dr Shireen Mazari for holistic approach towards co ..

11 seconds ago

Russia Planning to Build Quantum Computer Several ..

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.