UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Arts Council Organizes Finale Of "Folk Music Competition"

Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 09:31 PM

Lahore Arts Council organizes finale of

The finale of singing competition titled "Folk Music Competition" a music talent hunt was held at Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The finale of singing competition titled "Folk Music Competition" a music talent hunt was held at Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Wednesday.

MPA Punjab Mussarat Cheema was chief guest while prominent singers and teacher Abdur Rauf, Ustaad Hussain Bakash Gullu and Ustaad Saleem Haider performed the duties of judges in Folk Music Competition".

The "Folk Music Competition" was attended by more than 100 singers from all over Punjab who were auditioned and 15 singers were selected for the final round.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan thanked the jury members and congratulated all the winners, and said that our prime destination was bright and prosperous Pakistan for our future generation.

"It was a matter of pride for us that our youth are greatly talented in every field of art and highlighting the name of our beloved Pakistan and Alhamra around the world," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Music Punjab All From

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches construction ..

6 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches construction ..

6 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

6 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

6 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of 2nd Mohammed ..

36 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of 2nd Mohammed ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.