Lahore Arts Council Organizes Finale Of "Folk Music Competition"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The finale of singing competition titled "Folk Music Competition" a music talent hunt was held at Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Wednesday.

MPA Punjab Mussarat Cheema was chief guest while prominent singers and teacher Abdur Rauf, Ustaad Hussain Bakash Gullu and Ustaad Saleem Haider performed the duties of judges in Folk Music Competition".

The "Folk Music Competition" was attended by more than 100 singers from all over Punjab who were auditioned and 15 singers were selected for the final round.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan thanked the jury members and congratulated all the winners, and said that our prime destination was bright and prosperous Pakistan for our future generation.

"It was a matter of pride for us that our youth are greatly talented in every field of art and highlighting the name of our beloved Pakistan and Alhamra around the world," he added.