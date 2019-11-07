Lahore Arts Council Stages Play "Jahaiz" At Kinnaird College

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC)'s street theatre series "Alhamra on Wheel" presented a play "Jahaiz" at the Kinnaird College for Women here on Thursday

According to a LAC spokesperson, the purpose of the drama was to encourage students to stay away from this social evil, dowry. The play was presented by Azad Theatre, written by William Pervez and Directed by Malik Aslam.

On the opening of the drama, LAC Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi thanked the administration of the Kinnaird College for giving an opportunity to present the drama "Dowry" and said the Alhamra was creating an awareness to the masses about the social issues.

LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said:" By organizing "Alhamra on Wheel" we have revived our old and golden tradition of street theater in which drama "Jahaiz" is being presented at various colleges of Lahore."