Lahore Arts Council to organize music competition

To showcase the talent of singing in the field of music, the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) would organize a standard music competition, titled "Voice of Alhamra" here at Alhamra on October 21.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :To showcase the talent of singing in the field of music , the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) would organize a standard music competition, titled "Voice of Alhamra" here at Alhamra on October 21.

According to LAC spokesman, youth between the age of 15 to 25 could participate in the competition.

Due to increase in demand for participation in the audition, the date for "Voice of Alhamra" was changed from Oct 14 to Oct 21, while the semi-final will be held on October 22 and the final of the competition will be held on October 23. The winners of the competition will be given cash prizes and shields.

Executive Director LAC Ather Ali Khan said that to encourage the young singers, Alhamra was going to organize "Voice of Alhamra", on which the singers will not only be able to win the cash prizes but will also find immense opportunities for their future in the field of singing.