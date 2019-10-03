UrduPoint.com
Lahore Arts Council To Start Music Competition From 14th

Thu 03rd October 2019

Lahore Arts Council to start music competition from 14th

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organise a music competition titled "Voice of Alhamra" from October 14 here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organise a music competition titled "Voice of Alhamra" from October 14 here.

According to LAC spokesperson, the youth between 15 to 25 years will be able to participate in the competition as auditions would be held on October 14 while semi-final would be on October 16 and final will be held on October 17.

Winners of the competition would be given cash prizes andshields.

