Lahore High Court dismisses plea against drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition against popular drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa, after declaring it non-maintainable.

The court directed the petitioner to approach the forum concerned.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Waheed heard the petition filed by a law student, Muhammad Zeeshan.

The petitioner had submitted that the drama had negatively portrayed politicians andmedia personnel that could tarnish the image of Pakistan internationally. He pleaded withthe court to halt future episodes of the drama from being aired.