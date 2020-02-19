UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Dismisses Plea Against Drama Serial Ehd-e-Wafa

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 08:06 PM

Lahore High Court dismisses plea against drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition against popular drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa, after declaring it non-maintainable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition against popular drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa, after declaring it non-maintainable.

The court directed the petitioner to approach the forum concerned.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Waheed heard the petition filed by a law student, Muhammad Zeeshan.

The petitioner had submitted that the drama had negatively portrayed politicians andmedia personnel that could tarnish the image of Pakistan internationally. He pleaded withthe court to halt future episodes of the drama from being aired.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore High Court Student From Court

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament discuss ..

11 minutes ago

PTCL & RCCI Collaborate To Enable Digital Pakistan

19 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed visits &#039;Furusiyya Exhibiti ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan urged to send a delegation abroad for hig ..

5 minutes ago

Anita, Ifan record wins in One Championship's ONE ..

5 minutes ago

VIS assigns IER of AA+/A-1+ to Lucky Cement

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.