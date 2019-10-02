(@Aneesah05582539)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by singer Meesha Shafi against rejection of her review appeal of the ombudsperson's orders in a harassment case

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition filed by the singer.

Advocate Hina Jillani on behalf of Meesha Shafi argued that Punjab Ombudsperson had earlier set aside Shafi's complaint, wherein, she levelled allegations of sexual harassment against singer and actor Ali Zafar, saying that she was never an employee of the alleged harasser.

She submitted that the Punjab governor also dismissed the review appeal against the ombudsperson's order.

She submitted that the governor and the ombudsperson rejected the complaint/appeal without understanding the spirit of law. She submitted that Meesha Shafi was harassed by Ali Zafar at a workplace.

However. Advocate Ali Sabtain Fazli on behalf of Ali Zafar submitted that the complaint and appeal were rejected as per law. The ombudsman could hear cases regarding employee and the employer only, whereas Meesha was not an employee of the Ali Zafar, he added.