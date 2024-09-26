Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actress says she had decided from very beginning of her career in showbiz that she would work for five years and then move on

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2024) Actress Laiba Khan on Thursday expressed her desire to leave the entertainment industry after getting married.

Speaking on a private channel's talk show, Laiba Khan shared that she had decided from the very beginning of her career in showbiz that she would work for five years and then move on.

"Now, I have been acting for five years, and I can leave the industry at any time," she stated.

The actress further mentioned that she wants to settle down through marriage.

“I would like to marry someone who respects me and ensures that his family does as well. In the past, beauty was influential, but I've realized that having beauty alone isn't enough for marriage. If I don't like someone, I won't maintain a relationship with them. Hatred is also a form of relationship, and I don't believe in harboring hatred towards anyone,”.