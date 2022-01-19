Lara Dutta reveals Salman Khan still calls her post mid-night

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Bollywood star has opened about the habits of co-stars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2022) Bollywoodd actress lara Dutta has revealed some facts about her former and current co-stars.

Lara Dutta revealed sleeping habits of friends Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in a fiery rapid-fire segment during her talk to Bollywood Hungama in a recent episode.

Salman Khan, she said, only calls her after midnight due to his different sleeping schedule.

She says, "He still calls me post-midnight,".

The actress states" I receive his calls daily post midnight, because Salman wakes up at that time only, ,"

Talking about Akshay Kumar, Lara admits that he wakes up before anybody else ever wakes up in their life.