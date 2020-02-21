Last episode of Ehd-e-Wafa likely to be screened in cinemas

(@Aneesah05582539)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) The last episode of Pakistani drama Ehd-e-Wafa' is likely to be screened in cinemas across the country.Director Saife Hassan told that preparations are underway to display the drama on the big screens.

Sponsored by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Ehd-e-Wafa revolves around the story of four college friends who meet at Cadet College in Murree.The concept of this drama is based on true friendship, love and patriotism.