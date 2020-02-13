UrduPoint.com
Late Composer Robin Gosh Remembered On Death Anniversary

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020

The man behind some of Lollywood's most popular music, Robin Ghosh was remembered on his fourth death anniversary on February 13. He was the husband of legendary Pakistani actor, Shabnam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The man behind some of Lollywood's most popular music, Robin Ghosh was remembered on his fourth death anniversary on February 13. He was the husband of legendary Pakistani actor, Shabnam.

Of his many achievements, one of the greatest was the songs he composed for Aaina one of the most successful films ever made in the Pakistan film industry.

Veteran personalities like music composer Ustad Tafu, lyric writer Altaf Bajwa and tabla player Khadim Hussain talked about the good times they spent with the late composer.

The six-time Nigaar award winner started his music career in the early 1960s, Ghosh belted out several hits for Pakistani films including Chaahat, Dooriyan and Chakori amongst many others. He was popular for lending his vocals for the tracks of yesteryear singers including Ahmed Rushdi, A Nayyer and Akhlaq Ahmed.

