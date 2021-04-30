Late Sufi Qawwal Amjad Sabri receives praises on 5th anniversary of his martyrdom

(@fidahassanain)

Bilal Maqsoos shares his deep thankfulness for the opportunity to work with the late Sufi Singer, calling him a great human and qawwali singer of his time.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2021) Sufi Qawwal and member of prestigious Sufi music families of the country late Amjad Sabri received praises from his fellow singers and musicians on his day of martyrdom.

In one of his Instagram posts, Bilal Maqsood, a former fellow musician, shared his emotional memories of late Amjad Sabri by remembering the day he first met him.

Maqsood shared his deep thankfulness for the opportunity to work with the late Sufi singer. On his social media post, he wrote: “Had the privilege of working with this amazing artist and human.

He was always full of life and energy. I remember the first time we met — he had come to see and approve Tajdar-e-Haram rendered by Atif,”.

He further wrote: “Ten mins into our first meeting we were talking as if we were best friends. Then we called him for Rang in Coke Studio season nine,”.

Sabri's was martyred on June 22, 2016 when armed assailants opened fire at him when he was going to a tv studio from his home in Liaquatabad .