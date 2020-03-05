UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latest James Bond Film Postponed In Response To Novel Coronavirus Spread

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:38 PM

Latest James Bond film postponed in response to novel coronavirus spread

The release of the latest James Bond film "No Time to Die" has been postponed more than seven months, becoming the first major Hollywood film to change its release schedule in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The release of the latest James bond film "No Time to Die" has been postponed more than seven months, becoming the first major Hollywood film to change its release schedule in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a statement on the film's official Twitter on Wednesday, the producers said "after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020." The film will be released in Britain on Nov. 12, with worldwide release dates to follow, including the U.

S. launch on Nov. 25, according to the statement.

"No Time to Die," with a reported budget of 250 million U.S. Dollars, was originally set to be released in April.

The movie is the 25th instalment in the James Bond film series. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the spy film features Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as the fictional MI6 agent James Bond.

The worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus epidemic is affecting Hollywood and the global film industry, forcing theaters to be shut down and events to be canceled in some countries and regions.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Budget Twitter Daniel Craig April November 2020 Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kashmiri leaders hail OIC's continued support towa ..

1 minute ago

Remittances from Korean workers in UAE in 70s and ..

11 minutes ago

Business community asked to explore Poland for tra ..

5 minutes ago

Iran says schools, universities shut for month ove ..

3 minutes ago

Iran Insists IAEA Provided No Credible Reasoning f ..

3 minutes ago

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (KCCI) ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.