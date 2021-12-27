UrduPoint.com

Latest Spider-Man Movie Tops $1B At Global Box Office

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 55 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 04:25 PM

Latest Spider-Man movie tops $1B at global box office

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the first film during the pandemic to reach $1 Billion at the box office worldwide

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) -:Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the first film during the pandemic to reach $1 Billion at the box office worldwide.

"Sony's comic-book epic has eclipsed that milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark," US entertainment magazine Variety reported on Sunday.

This came at a time when countries are taking measures to stem the spread of the highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variant and restricting closed-door events.

The blockbuster film, which stars Tom Holland, 25, in the lead role, is "the only movie since 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" to surpass $1 billion globally," the magazine said.

"No other Hollywood film has come close to nearing those box office revenues in the last two years," it added.

The sequel is directed by Jon Watts and stars Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch as well as Zendaya.

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk," according to the film's website.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Lead Netherlands Benedict Cumberbatch Tom Holland Sunday 2015 2019 Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senator Shaukat Tarin takes oath as Federal Minist ..

Senator Shaukat Tarin takes oath as Federal Minister

8 minutes ago
 China's Xi'an imposes 'strictest' controls to halt ..

China's Xi'an imposes 'strictest' controls to halt Covid outbreak

53 seconds ago
 Heavy snowfall paralyses life in upper parts of Ha ..

Heavy snowfall paralyses life in upper parts of Hazara division

54 seconds ago
 Two new motorway projects Dir-Chakdara, Peshawar-D ..

Two new motorway projects Dir-Chakdara, Peshawar-D.I.Khan added to CPEC

28 minutes ago
 Hangu police personnel awarded for performance

Hangu police personnel awarded for performance

57 seconds ago
 France exceeds 100,000 daily Covid-19 cases

France exceeds 100,000 daily Covid-19 cases

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.