Leading Sindhi singer Rubina Qureshi admitted to hospital in critical condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The leading classical Sindhi singer of Pakistan, Rubina Qureshi has been admitted in Agha Khan hospital Karachi in critical condition due to cancer disease.

The 81-year-old singer, popularly known as "Nightingale of Sindh", has been suffering from cancer for the past two years.

The singer, who rose to prominence in Sindhi music from Radio Pakistan in the 1960s, was rushed to hospital in critical condition from her residence on Friday, family sources said.

Rubina Qureshi could not even go to the Governor's House on March 23 to receive her Presidential Pride of Performance Award due to illness and her award was received by her husband and well-known actor Mustafa Qureshi.

Rubina Qureshi's family has requested special prayers from the people for her recovery.

Family sources told APP that Rubina Qureshi and her family had been associated with the PPP but the Sindh government had completely forgotten them during her illness.