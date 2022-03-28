UrduPoint.com

Leading Sindhi Singer Rubina Qureshi Admitted To Hospital In Critical Condition

Chand Sahkeel Published March 28, 2022 | 03:41 PM

Leading Sindhi singer Rubina Qureshi admitted to hospital in critical condition

The leading classical Sindhi singer of Pakistan, Rubina Qureshi has been admitted in Agha Khan hospital Karachi in critical condition due to cancer diseas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The leading classical Sindhi singer of Pakistan, Rubina Qureshi has been admitted in Agha Khan hospital Karachi in critical condition due to cancer disease.

The 81-year-old singer, popularly known as "Nightingale of Sindh", has been suffering from cancer for the past two years.

The singer, who rose to prominence in Sindhi music from Radio Pakistan in the 1960s, was rushed to hospital in critical condition from her residence on Friday, family sources said.

Rubina Qureshi could not even go to the Governor's House on March 23 to receive her Presidential Pride of Performance Award due to illness and her award was received by her husband and well-known actor Mustafa Qureshi.

Rubina Qureshi's family has requested special prayers from the people for her recovery.

Family sources told APP that Rubina Qureshi and her family had been associated with the PPP but the Sindh government had completely forgotten them during her illness.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Governor Music Mustafa Qureshi March Cancer Family From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Shanghai undergoes two-phase lockdown as COVID cas ..

Shanghai undergoes two-phase lockdown as COVID cases surge

32 seconds ago
 Maryam Nawaz gives interesting response to PM Imra ..

Maryam Nawaz gives interesting response to PM Imran’s claim of written threat

14 minutes ago
 Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated ..

Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives

46 seconds ago
 Pakistan's Parliament fully committed to achieve S ..

Pakistan's Parliament fully committed to achieve SDGs

48 seconds ago
 Moscow to Investigate Ill-Treatment of Russian Pri ..

Moscow to Investigate Ill-Treatment of Russian Prisoners by Ukrainian Nationalis ..

49 seconds ago
 Chinese mainland reports 1,219 new local COVID-19 ..

Chinese mainland reports 1,219 new local COVID-19 cases

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>