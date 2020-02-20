Legend Actress "Tamanna Begum" Remembered On Death Anniversary

The legend actress Tamanna Begum Begum was remembered on her 8th death anniversary on Thursday ,the artists across the country paid tribute to the late legend artist

Tamanna Begum was born in Lahore and started her career from Radio Pakistan and did some theatre plays as well, in the 1970s and 1980s, Tamanna Begum became very popular.

Tamanna started acting in movies and quickly rose to fame with her robust performances, she worked with popular stars including Talat Iqbal and Waheed Murad, and her films gained much popularity among the viewers.

Later, she had to settle for acting in television plays.She died on February 20, 2012 due to kidney disease.