Legend classical singer 'Ustad Asad Amanat Ali Khan' remembered

Music lovers remembered legend Pakistani classical singer 'Ustad Asad Amanat Ali Khan' on his 14th death anniversary on Thursday to pay homage for his unforgettable services for entertainment industry

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Music lovers remembered legend Pakistani classical singer 'Ustad Asad Amanat Ali Khan' on his 14th death anniversary on Thursday to pay homage for his unforgettable services for entertainment industry.

Son of musician Ustad Amanat Ali Khan, Asad Amanat Ali Khan left his fans at young age as he died due to heart attack on April 8, 2007 in London.

Born in Lahore, Asad recorded his first song when he was 10 years old and the song was featured on his grandfather's debut album. His great-grandfather, Ali Baksh Khan, was the founder of Patiala Gharana and his grandfather Akhtar Hussain was a musician, ptv news reported.

His uncle Bade Fateh Ali Khan taught him music and trained him as his own son.

Bade Fateh Ali Khan also encouraged him to become a singing duo with his youngest brother Hamid Ali Khan. Asad's younger brother Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan is a pop and classical singer.

Asad Amanat Ali Khan started his musical career performing "Thumri" and performed on "Insha Ji Utho" in almost his every concert as it was originally sung by his father.

He worked for Pakistan Television for several years as Nisar Bazmi, composer and PTV producer introduced him to the world on television.

He received the President's Pride of Performance award in 2007, he died in London in the same year later.