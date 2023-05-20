UrduPoint.com

Legend Nadeem Honoured By Fans On Completion Of Successful 56 Years In Film Industry

Chand Sahkeel Published May 20, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Acclaimed legendary actor Nadeem honored for his meritorious and outstanding performance delivered throughout his longest film career spanning 56 years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Acclaimed legendary actor Nadeem honored for his meritorious and outstanding performance delivered throughout his longest film career spanning 56 years.

In this connection, a colourful programme was organized by the Malak Art promoters in the Press Club auditorium the other day.

Nadeem had started his career with Block Buster 'CHAKORI' which was released on May 19, 1967, completing 56 years of its release on 19th May.

Famous singers of Hyderabad Raja Babu Govinda, Shabir Murad, Nawab Israr Leghari, Bahadur Lahsari, Prof.

Tanveer Naqvi, Sidra Shaikh performed on various solo and duet superhit songs picturised on Nadeem and his co-heroines in different films and received applause from the audience.

Legend Nadeem in his online voice message expressed gratitude to show organizers and said that the people of Hyderabad were lively and loving and never forget to celebrate such events in memory of living as well as departed legends.

