Legendary Actor Muhammad Ali Remembered On His 19th Death Anniversary

March 19, 2025

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The 19th death anniversary of legendary Pakistani actor Muhammad Ali was observed today.

Mohammad Ali was born on 19th April 1931 at Rampur in India. Muhammad Ali’s family migrated from India to Karachi after the partition in 1947, said a report on Show biz magazine.

He joined Radio Pakistan Hyderabad station as a broadcaster in 1956.

Later, he moved to Radio Pakistan Karachi where its then Director General Zulfiqar Ali Bukhari became his mentor for his acting career.

He started his film career in 1962. He was the lead actor and ‘hero’ in 94 films. He won ten Nigar awards in his career.

He died on this day in 2006 in Lahore due to a heart attack.

It was pertinent to mention here that Trio of Top 3 male superstars of Pakistan Film Industry worked in only three films which were highly acclaimed by the masses and celebrated Golden and Diamond Jubilees.

According to a report of Film Magazine, 3 Legends Muhammad Ali, Waheed Murad and Nadeem during their career spinning on several years had worked in 3 films ‘Jab jab Phool Khilay’, ‘Shama’ and ‘Phool Mere Gulshan ka’.

Jab Jab phool Khilay and Phool Mere gulshan ka were directed by Iqbal Akhter and Shama was directed by Nazar Shabab.

