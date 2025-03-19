Legendary Actor Muhammad Ali Remembered On His 19th Death Anniversary
Chand Sahkeel Published March 19, 2025 | 10:47 PM
The 19th death anniversary of legendary Pakistani actor Muhammad Ali was observed today
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The 19th death anniversary of legendary Pakistani actor Muhammad Ali was observed today.
Mohammad Ali was born on 19th April 1931 at Rampur in India. Muhammad Ali’s family migrated from India to Karachi after the partition in 1947, said a report on Show biz magazine.
He joined Radio Pakistan Hyderabad station as a broadcaster in 1956.
Later, he moved to Radio Pakistan Karachi where its then Director General Zulfiqar Ali Bukhari became his mentor for his acting career.
He started his film career in 1962. He was the lead actor and ‘hero’ in 94 films. He won ten Nigar awards in his career.
He died on this day in 2006 in Lahore due to a heart attack.
It was pertinent to mention here that Trio of Top 3 male superstars of Pakistan Film Industry worked in only three films which were highly acclaimed by the masses and celebrated Golden and Diamond Jubilees.
According to a report of Film Magazine, 3 Legends Muhammad Ali, Waheed Murad and Nadeem during their career spinning on several years had worked in 3 films ‘Jab jab Phool Khilay’, ‘Shama’ and ‘Phool Mere Gulshan ka’.
Jab Jab phool Khilay and Phool Mere gulshan ka were directed by Iqbal Akhter and Shama was directed by Nazar Shabab.
Recent Stories
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies highest values of giving, tolerance, human frate ..
UAE, Tunisia launch CEPA negotiations
Four seminary students died as Madrassa wall collapsed
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Malik
Legendary actor Muhammad Ali remembered on his 19th death anniversary
Etihad Airways, Ethiopian Airlines launch strategic JV, new flights between Addi ..
Feature: Chinese-built irrigation project transforming Kenyan farmers' livelihoo ..
BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, Microsoft, MGX welcome NVIDIA, xAI t ..
LG invests in Canadian lithium extraction firm to expand clean tech initiatives
Punjab rapidly transitioning towards electric mobility, marking a new era of sus ..
Belarus to launch e-visa service on 20 March
PIA downsizing reduces workforce to 7,000 employees: Zaib Jafar
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Legendary actor Muhammad Ali remembered on his 19th death anniversary4 minutes ago
-
Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital1 day ago
-
LHC seeks response from govt on Reema Khan’s petition over defamation tribunal delay2 days ago
-
LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt on Reema Khan’s plea for defamation tribunals2 days ago
-
Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery allegation2 days ago
-
Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam4 days ago
-
Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube6 days ago
-
Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case7 days ago
-
Fiza Ali criticizes those, who in name of Aurat March, disregard cultural, traditional values9 days ago
-
Physical remand of Model Nadia Hussain’s husband extended in Rs540m embezzlement case9 days ago
-
Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill faces backlash over arrogant behavior12 days ago
-
Mahira Sharma opens up about dating rumours with cricketer Mohammad Siraj14 days ago