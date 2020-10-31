UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Legendary British Actor Sean Connery Has Died: BBC

Chand Sahkeel 36 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:09 PM

Legendary British actor Sean Connery has died: BBC

Legendary British actor Sean Connery, best known for playing fictional spy James Bond in seven films, has died aged 90, his family told the BBC on Saturday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Legendary British actor Sean Connery, best known for playing fictional spy James bond in seven films, has died aged 90, his family told the BBC on Saturday.

The Scottish actor, who was knighted in 2000, won numerous awards during his decades-spanning career, including an Oscar, three Golden Globes and two Bafta awards.

Tributes immediately began pouring in for Connery who was considered one of the greatest movie stars of his generation.

"How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away," stated a message on the Twitter account maintained for fellow Bond actor Roger Moore who died in 2017.

"He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP." Connery claimed his Oscar in 1988 for best supporting actor for his role as an Irish cop in "The Untouchables".

He also starred in "The Hunt for Red October", "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" and "The Rock2.

But it is his smooth, Scottish-accented portrayal of the suave spy 007 that he will be best remembered for.

The first actor to utter the unforgettable "Bond, James Bond", Connery made six official films as novelist Ian Fleming's creation, giving what many still consider as the definitive portrayal.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Twitter Died Ireland Colombian Peso October 2017 Gold Oscar Family Best Sad

Recent Stories

Defending Champions Sindh to take on Northern in t ..

53 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews Dubai Municipality’s ..

55 minutes ago

Dubai Customs discusses future inspection solution ..

55 minutes ago

Russia Registers 38 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

32 seconds ago

Iconic James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies at 90

33 seconds ago

Iran expands anti-virus measures as calls for lock ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.