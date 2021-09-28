UrduPoint.com

Legendary Comedian Umar Sharif Leaves For US

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 8 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:26 PM

Legendary comedian Umar Sharif leaves for US

The legendary comedian Umar Sharif on Tuesday flown to the United States (US) for medical treatment through an air-ambulance, confirmed a close family member of the celebrated comedian

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The legendary comedian Umar Sharif on Tuesday flown to the United States (US) for medical treatment through an air-ambulance, confirmed a close family member of the celebrated comedian.

'He has flown shukar Alhamdulillah,' the family member said.

Earlier, the celebrated comedian was due to travel to the U.S. on Sunday but he could not because of his deteriorating health condition.

The Federal as well as provincial government had announced the assistance for the medical treatment of the veteran comedian.

The government had also formed a board of doctors to examine his health condition.\932

More Stories From Showbiz

