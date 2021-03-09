UrduPoint.com
Legendary Folk Singer 'Pathanay Khan' Remembered

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 01:48 PM

Legendary folk singer 'Pathanay Khan' remembered

Nation remembered legendary Saraiki folk singer 'Pathanay Khan' on his 21th death anniversary to pay homages for his lifetime services for entertainment industry

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Nation remembered legendary Saraiki folk singer 'Pathanay Khan' on his 21th death anniversary to pay homages for his lifetime services for entertainment industry.

Famous for his "Kafi" singing in mystical circles in Pakistan and India, Pathanay Khan also sung ghazals of legendary urdu poets. His specialty was folk singing in Saraiki and Sindhi languages.

Late Khan sung poetry of Baba Bullay Shah, Khuwaja Ghulam Fareed Mithankoti, Mehar Ali Shah and many other sufi poets during his long career of singing, electronic channels reported.

He was born in 1926 in the village Basti Tambu Wali, situated in the heart of the Thal Desert, several miles from Kot Addu.

He had left his studies in class seven and raised by his mother alone who had changed his birth name from Ghulam Muhammad to Pathanay Khan on the instructions of her spiritual guide. He was given his new name due to his fair colour.

His first album was released in 1984 which was named as 'Mein Vee Jana Jhok Ranjhan'.

His last album released in 1999 with the title 'Kaafi'. His popular hits on television still mesmerized people. 'Meeda Ishq Vee Toon' is still among the favorites of people.

In recognition of his contributions he was awarded Pride of Performance Award in 1979. Pathanay Khan died after a protracted illness at his native town of Kot Addu on March 9, 2000.

More Stories From Showbiz

