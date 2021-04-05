UrduPoint.com
Legendary Qawwal Ghulam Farid Sabri Remembered

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 22 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 03:51 PM

Legendary qawwal Ghulam Farid Sabri was remembered on his 27th death anniversary on Monday and was paid rich tributes for his unforgettable services

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Legendary qawwal Ghulam Farid Sabri was remembered on his 27th death anniversary on Monday and was paid rich tributes for his unforgettable services.

Ghulam Farid Sabri along with his brother Maqbool Sabri earned much fame in Qawwali anf got famous as Sabri brothers.

The qawwal was just 16 when he delivered his first performance, at the urs of Mubarak Shah in Kalyana, India. After relocating to Karachi, Ghulam Farid and his brother Maqbool got together and soon came to be known as the acclaimed Sabri brothers who introduced a new, raw side of qawwali in Pakistan, news channels reported.

Ghulam Farid Sabri was born in 1930 in India and started taking initial lessons of qawwali singing from his father Inayat Sabri at the age of six.

His grandfather was 'Mehboob Baksh Ranji' who claimed to be the ruler of Music.

His family migrated from India to Pakistan and settled down in Karachi after the partition.

The acclaimed qawwal made his first public performance at the Urs of Sufi saint Mubarik Shah in a crowd of thousands in 1946 in Kalyana.

The most famous kalaam of Sabri's are Mera Koi Nahin Hai Tere Siwa, Bhardo Jholi Meri Ya Muhammad, Sarela Makan Se Talab Hui, Taajdar-e-Haram and Saqiya Aur Pila.

Ghulam Farid Sabri, died on April 5, 1994 in Karachi, after suffering from a heart attack and more than 40,000 people attended his funeral prayer.

