Legendary Saraiki folk Singer 'Pathanay Khan' remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Famous Folk singer Pathanay Khan was remembered on his 20th death anniversary today (Monday) to pay tributes to his unrivaled services of singing.

Pathanay Khan was Saraiki folk singer from Pakistan. He mostly sang Kafis or Ghazals (in Saraiki), usually drawing on the Sufi poetry of Khwaja Ghulam Farid and Shah Hussain.

He was born in 1926 in the village Basti Tambu Wali, situated in the heart of the Thal Desert, several miles from Kot Addu, (Punjab).

He had left his studies in class seven and raised by his mother alone who had changed his birth name from Ghulam Muhammad to Pathanay Khan on the instructions of her spiritual guide.

He was given his new name due to his fair color, PTV/Radio/private channels reported.

His first Album was released in 1984 which was named as 'Mein Vee Jana Jhok Ranjhan'. His last album release in 1999 with the title 'Kaafi'. His popular hits on television still mesmerized people. 'Meeda Ishq Vee Toon' is still among the favorites of people.

In recognition of his contributions he was awarded Pride of Performance Award in 1979. Pathanay Khan died after a protracted illness at his native town of Kot Addu on 9 March 2000.