Legendary Silver Star Actor Muhammad Ali Remembered

Chand Sahkeel 1 hour ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 03:46 PM

Legendary Silver star actor Muhammad Ali remembered

Legendary versatile Film actor of Silver Screen Muhammad Ali was remembered on his 14th death anniversary today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Legendary versatile Film actor of Silver Screen Muhammad Ali was remembered on his 14th death anniversary today.

The actor who was dubbed as the 'Shahanshae Jazbat'( Emperor of Emotions ) by fans and peers alike was a domineering force in Pakistani cinema from the 60s all the way into the 80s.

Muhammad Ali was born on April 19,1931 in Rampur� India. His family moved from Rampur to Rohtak after his birth and then to Multan shortly after the independence of Pakistan.

Muhammad Ali joined Radio Pakistan Hyderabad as a broadcaster in 1956. He also worked at radio Pakistan Bahawalpur Karachi stations.

Muhammad Ali began his professional career from Radio Pakistan Hyderabad and his debut film was "Charagh Jalta Raha" (1962).

"Shararat" (1964) was another popular film by him. Muhammad Ali performed an unforgettable role in "Aag Ka Darya." He acted in more than 300 movies including some Punjabi films.He worked with Zeba� Shamim Ara and other prominent actors and actresses of the time.

He was a versatile actor and played negative as well as character actor roles successfully.

He married Zeba� a prominent film heroine of her time. Ali was a cardiac patient and has underwent two major surgeries.

He is widely considered to be the foremost dramatic performer that the Pakistani film industry has ever had and was conferred with Pride of Performance in 1984 in recognition of his life-long services to the entertainment industry of Pakistan and subsequently became the only actor who was awarded with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Some of his famous movies include Bahadur� Daal Mein Kala� Dil Ne Tujhay Maan Liya� Shararat � Khandan � Khamosh Raho �Clerk � Jan Pehchan � Kaneez � Dil Aur Duniyan � Bobi � Mr. X �Tiger Gang � Mere Humsafar � Sher Di � Insan aur Aadmi was � Shirin Farhad �Dum Mast Qalander �Khamosh raho� Aag ka Dariya� Wehshi � Aag and Jaise jantey nahin.

Mohammad Ali died on March 19, 2006 due to cardiac arrest in Lahore.

