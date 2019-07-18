UrduPoint.com
Legendary Singer 'Mehndi Hassan' Remembered On His Birth Anniversary

Thu 18th July 2019 | 12:31 PM

Legendary singer 'Mehndi Hassan' remembered on his birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The legendary singer Mehndi Hassan was remembered on his 92nd birth anniversary on Thursday (July 18).

He was born on July 18 in Luna village of Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan (India) in 1927.

The legendary Ghazal singer landed his first musical performance on Radio Pakistan in 1957.

Mehdi Hassan had sang many ghazals and playback songs for Pakistani movies. 'Ranjish hi Sahi Dil Hi Dukhane K Liye Aa'; 'Patta Patta, Boota Boota'; 'Dil-E-Nadan Tujhe Hua Kya Hai' and 'Dil Ki Baat Labon Par Laakar' are some of Mehdi's all-time hits.

He was also honored with numerous awards including Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance and Hilal-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan.

He remained a leading singer of South Asian film industry and is most remembered for is 'Faiz Ahmed Faiz's, 'Gullon Mein Rang Bhare.'His first song was 'Jab Koi Pyaar Se Bulaye Ga, Tum Ko Ek Shakhs Yaad Aye Ga' film Susral in 1962 and popular ghazal 'Ik Husn Ki Devi Se Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha' made him a legend.

Mehdi Hassan died on June 13, 2012, after a protracted illness in a hospital in Karachi.

