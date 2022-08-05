(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 5th, 2022) Bollywood actor-dancer has said that "let's just say that both she and Mehwish Hayat are hot women.

She has expressed these words in a recent interview when asked about her fans calling her like Mehwish Hayat or if they were twin sisters.

Singh has been quoted as saying, “I keep getting tagged on Instagram saying that she’s my doppelganger.

And fans keep telling us that we look alike, or ask if we’re twins or sisters.”

She said that she has not watched Mehwish in ‘Ms Marvel’ as yet, however she finds the latter ‘beautiful and lovely’.

Singh believes, : “I do think that sometimes there is a look that is very similar – I do agree that there is a resemblance. So the fans can say that we’re both very hot women.”