LHC Acquits Czech Model In Heroin Smuggling Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 03:04 PM

The model who has been in jail for last three years has said through her counsel that she was falsely implicated in the case as she had nothing to do with the smuggling of the illegal substance.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2021) Czech Model Tereza Hluskova is now free of heroin smuggling charges as the Lahore High Court has set aside the verdict of the trial court sentencing her to eight year imprisonment.

A LHC division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi has decided the case after hearing arguments of both sides.

The model has been jail since December 2018.

The custom officials had arrested her when she was travelling from Lahore airport to Abu Dhabi and claimed to have recovered 8.

5 kg heroin from her luggage.

The model appeared before the trial court many times and finally was sentenced to eight years jail along with the fine of Rs 1,33,000 over the charges.

But she challenged the verdict before the Lahore High Court.

Earlier, Tereza was arrested by the Custom officials on January 10, 2018 when she reached Lahore airport to fly to Abu Dhabi. The official claimed to have recovered 8.5 kilogram heroin from the Model.

