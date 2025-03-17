LHC Seeks Reply From Punjab Govt On Reema Khan’s Plea For Defamation Tribunals
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 17, 2025 | 07:49 PM
Actress Reema Khan challenges Punjab government’s failure to establish tribunals for defamation claims
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought reply from the Punjab government on a plea moved by renowned film actress Reema Khan regarding non-formation of the tribunals for defamation claims.
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh of the LHC passed the order on the petition against the Punjab government over its failure to establish tribunals for defamation claims.
The counsel representing actress Reema Khan argued that under Defamation Law2024, the tribunals should have been formed. The lawyer argued that before the 2024 law, the defamation cases could be heard by additional sessions judges and civil judges.
The petitioner argued that the the government’s inaction in forming tribunals is a violation of legal requirements.
On it, the court issued a notice to the Punjab government and sought an explanation.
Reema Khan, a renowned actress of the Pakistani film industry, asked the court to immediately establish defamation tribunals. She emphasized that this step would not only expedite justice but also ensure the protection of citizens' fundamental rights.
The Punjab government will now have to present its stance before the court on the next date of hearing.
