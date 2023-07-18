Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

(@Abdulla99267510)

The couple joyfully welcome their healthy son, Luai, and they are utterly thrilled about becoming parents.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2023) Actress Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, recently celebrated the arrival of their baby boy in Dubai.

Lohan had previously expressed her excitement about motherhood during an interview with Allure. She eagerly looked forward to experiencing the emotions and responsibilities of being a mom.

Lindsay shared her happiness and happy tears, admitting that the overwhelming feelings were a positive and beautiful experience.

As for their baby boy's name, the couple chose Son Luai, a name that holds the meaning of "shield or protector."

During her journey into motherhood, Lohan also received advice from actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who reassured her that everything would fall into place once the baby is part of her life.

With the arrival of Son Luai, Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are looking forward to embracing the joys of parenthood and creating lasting memories with their new family addition.