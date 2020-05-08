Lok Virsa condoles death of folk singer Krishan Lal Bheel

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Friday expressed sorrow over the death of the famous folk singer Krishan Lal Bheel.

In an official message of Lok Virsa, it mourns the death of legendary folk singer Krishan Lal Bheel.

He has been a part of Lok Virsa for so many years and was a vital part of Lok Melas representing his community with all his heart.

He was equally active and popular in Pakistan and was considered to be an embodiment of the musical traditions of Cholistan.

He remained instrumental in bringing out several musicians and singers of Cholistan and introducing them at a national level. He received scores of awards including life time achievement award from Lok Virsa.