UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa Organizes Screening Of Short Films, Documentaries

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 6 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 01:21 PM

Lok Virsa organizes screening of short films, documentaries

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH)- Lok Virsa on Saturday organized screening of documentaries and short films here at it's media center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH)- Lok Virsa on Saturday organized screening of documentaries and short films here at it's media center.

The screening program was attended by Executive Director NIFTH, Talha Ali Kushvaha and Director General National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Dr.

Khalid Mehmood, said in a statement issued here. The short film and documentaries were prepared by the students of documentary of film making, Lok Virsa-NAVTTC Technical and Vocational Training and education (TVET) were screened on the occasion.

The documentaries prepared under Prime Minister's "Skills For All" and "Hunarmand Pakistan Program (Kamyab Jawan Initiative)".

A large number of audience, as well NIFTH Management, participated in the Program.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Film And Movies Education Media All National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Polio drive kicks off in Sargodha

Polio drive kicks off in Sargodha

5 minutes ago
 Ten Melbourne Police Officers Injured in Clashes W ..

Ten Melbourne Police Officers Injured in Clashes With Anti-Lockdown Protesters - ..

5 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

6 minutes ago
 Chairman PAC condoles demise of senior journalist

Chairman PAC condoles demise of senior journalist

6 minutes ago
 Program series to be launched paying homage to 'Na ..

Program series to be launched paying homage to 'National Heroes'

6 minutes ago
 PML-N senior leader Javed Latif served show-cause ..

PML-N senior leader Javed Latif served show-cause notice

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.