Lok Virsa To Hold "Sindh Musical Night" On Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold Sindh Musical Night at its Complex located near Garden Avenue, Shakarparian, to celebrate the rich culture of Sindh here on Thursday (tomorrow) in connection of its annaul Lok Mela celebrations. Talking to APP an official of Lok Virsa said the Sindh Musical night would aim to promote traditional skills,folk and sufi music etc. The night will feature eminent folk singers to enthrall the audience with their melodious performances.Master artisans, folk artists, rural musicians, instrumentalists and folk dance groups would be participating to exhibit their cultural heritage, he said.

He said that eminent folk singers Shaukat Ali, Akbar Kameesu,Sada Bahar and Tufail Sanjrani will perform along with many other rising stars.

Lok Mela celebrations will conclude on Sunday, November 15 at 10 p.m.

It is a unique opportunity for those who want to see rural Pakistan at one place should visit Lok Mela and enjoy the richness and diversity of our magnificent culture while ensuring strict observance of Covid-19 standard operating procedures, particularly face masks, he stated.