UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa To Hold "Sindh Musical Night" On Thursday

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:41 PM

Lok Virsa to hold

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold Sindh Musical Night at its Complex located near Garden Avenue, Shakarparian, to celebrate the rich culture of Sindh here on Thursday (tomorrow) in connection of its annaul Lok Mela celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold Sindh Musical Night at its Complex located near Garden Avenue, Shakarparian, to celebrate the rich culture of Sindh here on Thursday (tomorrow) in connection of its annaul Lok Mela celebrations. Talking to APP an official of Lok Virsa said the Sindh Musical night would aim to promote traditional skills,folk and sufi music etc. The night will feature eminent folk singers to enthrall the audience with their melodious performances.Master artisans, folk artists, rural musicians, instrumentalists and folk dance groups would be participating to exhibit their cultural heritage, he said.

He said that eminent folk singers Shaukat Ali, Akbar Kameesu,Sada Bahar and Tufail Sanjrani will perform along with many other rising stars.

Lok Mela celebrations will conclude on Sunday, November 15 at 10 p.m.

It is a unique opportunity for those who want to see rural Pakistan at one place should visit Lok Mela and enjoy the richness and diversity of our magnificent culture while ensuring strict observance of Covid-19 standard operating procedures, particularly face masks, he stated.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Music Visit November Sunday P

Recent Stories

Trump’s refusal to accept defeat is “embarrass ..

14 minutes ago

Anti-Covid 19, security arrangements reviewed at K ..

5 minutes ago

Two arrested over land grabbing

5 minutes ago

New York Man Charged Over Death Threats Toward Pro ..

5 minutes ago

1,708 new coronavirus cases reported; 21 deaths in ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Armed Forces Got Last for 2020 S-400 Shipm ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.