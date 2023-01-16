UrduPoint.com

One of the last icons of the Golden Age of Hollywood, Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, whose death at the age of 95 was announced Monday, was famed for her biting wit and beauty

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :One of the last icons of the Golden Age of Hollywood, Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, whose death at the age of 95 was announced Monday, was famed for her biting wit and beauty.

Bringing much-needed glamour and pizzazz to the post-war period, she stirred hearts whether as an onscreen gypsy, queen or single mother.

Humphrey Bogart, who she starred opposite in her breakthrough movie "Beat the Devil" in 1953, said Lollobrigida made "Marilyn Monroe look like Shirley Temple.

" Best known for Luigi Comencini's 1953 classic "Bread, love and Dreams", and Jean Delannoy's 1956 "The Hunchback of Notre Dame", Lollobrigida starred with many of the leading men of the time, including Errol Flynn and Burt Lancaster.

While she had a "crazy good time" with a playful Bogart, not all the shoots were as fun.

Her co-star in wartime romancer "Never So Few", Frank Sinatra, had "zero sense of humour", she told Variety in 2018, when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

