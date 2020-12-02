UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lollywood Armeena Khan Is Happy Over Ending Year Of 2020

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:45 PM

Lollywood Armeena Khan is happy over ending year of 2020

The actress has shared her stunning picture, and welcomed Dec, 2020 with the hope of “good” as the ending year of 2020 was marred by global Coronavirus pandemic.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2020) Lollywood star Armeena Khan is happy over ending of year 2020.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared her picture from driving seat of a car and welcomed December.

“Happy 1st December.

I am happy that 2020 is ending soon, the outlook seems better for 2021. #Winterishere SnowmanSnowflake,” wrote the actress .

Earlier, in an interview to BBC, the actress had said that the actors could not grow by continuously playing “positive roles”.

Related Topics

Twitter Car Armeena Khan December 2020 From

Recent Stories

Head of UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Met W ..

8 minutes ago

Turkey's passenger car sales up 67.3% y-o-y in Jan ..

8 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms ER of AML

8 minutes ago

No 'corners cut' to approve Pfizer-BioNTech vaccin ..

8 minutes ago

VIS suspends BMR of PSL

8 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.