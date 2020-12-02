Lollywood Armeena Khan is happy over ending year of 2020

(@fidahassanain)

The actress has shared her stunning picture, and welcomed Dec, 2020 with the hope of “good” as the ending year of 2020 was marred by global Coronavirus pandemic.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2020) Lollywood star Armeena Khan is happy over ending of year 2020.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared her picture from driving seat of a car and welcomed December.

“Happy 1st December.

I am happy that 2020 is ending soon, the outlook seems better for 2021. #Winterishere SnowmanSnowflake,” wrote the actress .

Earlier, in an interview to BBC, the actress had said that the actors could not grow by continuously playing “positive roles”.