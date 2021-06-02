Lollywood Comedian actor 'Nanna' remembered

Lollywood film and drama comedian actor 'Rafi Khawar' known as 'Nanna' was remembered on his 35th death anniversary on June 2 (today) to paid rich tributes for his unforgettable services for entertainment industry

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Lollywood film and drama comedian actor 'Rafi Khawar' known as 'Nanna' was remembered on his 35th death anniversary on June 2 (today) to paid rich tributes for his unforgettable services for entertainment industry.

He was born in August 1944 in Sahiwal and his first urdu film was `Watan ka Sipahi', released in 1966.

Nanha got a breakthrough from film "Noukar" in 1976.

He played the lead role in film "Tehka Pehlwan" in 1979, and in the same year his film Dubai "Chalo" was a super hit at the box office. His pairing with fellow comedian Ali Ejaz was popular since film "Insaniyat" (1967 film).

Ali Ejaz and Nanha, as popular pair of comedians, were seen together in more than 50 films. He was regarded as an exceptional comedy talent and for many years was the star of the widely popular Pakistan Television Corporation's tv show "Alif Noon" that ran for three television seasons during the early 1980s, private channels reported.

Rafi Khawar was a familiar face, well-known and loved by all.

Nanha acted in Alif Noon with his fellow comedian Kamal Ahmed Rizvi better known as Allan in the TV show.

A supporting actress and a then popular film dancer named "Nazli" usually appeared with Nanha as his love interest in those movies.

They were also often seen together in public and became romantically involved in real life. Nanha's success in films and celebrity status was at an all-time high.

So money was never an issue with Nanha during his love affair with Nazli. He even pressured his film producers to cast Nazli with him in many films and the pair became inseparable in the early 1980s.

This was not to last after Nanha's films started to flop and he fell on hard times financially. Then Nazli also started to lose interest in him.

This reportedly and allegedly drove Nanha to commit suicide by shooting himself with a shotgun on 2 June 1986. His final resting place is in a cemetery located in Karim Block, Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore, Pakistan.