Fri 19th June 2020 | 09:52 PM

'Lord of the Rings' and 'Alien' star Ian Holm dies aged 88

Oscar-nominated British actor Ian Holm, famed for his roles in Hollywood blockbusters "Lord of the Rings" and "Alien", has died aged 88, his agent said Friday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Oscar-nominated British actor Ian Holm, famed for his roles in Hollywood blockbusters "Lord of the Rings" and "Alien", has died aged 88, his agent said Friday.

Nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal as the coach in the 1981 award-winning film "Chariots of Fire", Holm appeared in a host of top international films.

He played the main antagonist Ash in the first "Alien" movie, and featured in "The Madness of King George" and "The Aviator".

"It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88," Alex Irwin of Markham, Froggatt & Irwin said.

"He died peacefully in hospital with his family and carer." Holm suffered with a Parkinson's related illness, the statement said.

His portrayal of Bilbo Baggins in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy secured his fame in later life.

But he had already established himself before that as a star of the theatre with the Royal Shakespeare Company and appeared regularly on British tv.

As well as his Oscar nomination he was also nominated for six British academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards.

BAFTA said it was "very sorry" to hear of his death.

Holm was married four times.

