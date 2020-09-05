Ludhianvi Anniversary; Punjabi lyricist Waris Ludhianvi lives in hearts through his songs

Known for his heart touching poetry, renowned lyricist Waris Ludhianvi wrote a number of super hit songs for Pakistani cinema

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ):Known for his heart touching poetry, renowned lyricist Waris Ludhianvi wrote a number of super hit songs for Pakistani cinema.

Waris Ludhyanvi's real name was Chaudhary Mohammad Ismael. He was a milkman and belonged to a Gujjar family from Ludhiana.

After migrating from India in 1947 to Pakistan, he adopt pseudo name of Aajiz. Later he renamed himself as Waris Ludhianvi when he became student of Ustad Damun.

Ludhyanvi wrote his first song for film Shehri Babu (1953), which was a super hit song.

"Gallan Sun Kay Mahi Day Naal Merian" was a naughty song and also the first ever super hit song sung by iconic singer Zubaida Khanum.

He shot to fame from another all time super hit Punjabi song " Dilla Thehar Ja, Yaar Da Nazara Lain Day", which he wrote for the film Mukhra (1958). It was the most super hit song ever sung by Munir Hussain and also composed by Rasheed Attray.

Waris Ludhyanvi wrote many super hit songs but a wedding song from film Kartar Singh (1959) became folk song with its immense popularity. It was "Desan Da Raja, Meray Babul Da Pyara" in Kartar Singh.

He also wrote songs in many other super hit movies like Mitti Dian Murtaan (1960), Thah (1972),Naukar Vohti da (1974) Babul Da Wara Yaar Baeli, , Sher Khan (1981) and Qaidi (1986).

Ludhianvi also penned down dialogues and screen plays for Punjab films.

Some of his popular songs include: Isi ke ke paes wataey yaar teray milney noun, Dilan deya mael naey chun jaen soortan,Mera dil chuna Kuch da khidouna, Chun, Chun daey samney aa gaya and many others.

April 11 is birth anniversary of famous Punjabi movies lyricist Waris Ludhianvi. He was born on this day in 1928 and died September 5, 1992 in Lahore.