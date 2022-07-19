Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhushan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The project has officially been confirmed by her youngest sister Bhushan, who would back the project with her Madhubala Ventures along with producers of the ‘Shaktimaan’ trilogy.

LAHORE:

According to the Indian media, “Going by a highly enthusiastic response, there’s no room for doubt that the Madhubala biopic is an extremely hot property amongst studios and talents.”

The reports suggested that “many top actors including a couple of reigning female stars, as well as top filmmakers are keenly interested in collaborating on the project,” however, the source assured that no production houses or actors have been roped in yet for the biopic.

The reports pointed out that the said project would go on floors sometime next year.

Addressing the chatter around certain events and people who were a part of the late actor’s life but would be avoided in the story, the insider clarified that it is ‘too early’ to talk about the content and which parts (of her life) which will make it to the final screenplay.

“Let the director, writer and studio get locked. Only then the script/content shall be decided upon mutually,” the source stated.

About the biopic, Bhushan said, “It has been my long-standing dream to do something for my beloved sister, who lived a very short yet momentous life.”

“All my sisters and I have joined hands to make this dream come true. We need everyone’s blessings to put together this project beautifully,” she added.

Besides this, Bhushan also pointed out that only the late actor’s family, and ‘no one else’ in any capacity, has legal rights to go for the biopic on the star’s life.

“It’s my humble request to everyone in the film industry as well as outside of it – to kindly not make any attempt a biopic or any other project based on my sister’s life without my permission,” she urged.

Bhushan’s partners on Madhubala Ventures – Arvind Kumar Malviya, Prashant Singh, Madhurya Vinay, and Vinay Malviya – have also confirmed the biopic of the late actor.