Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor All Set To Share Screen Again

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 01:52 PM

Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor all set to share screen again  

Captioned as “Retro vibe”, Madhuri Dixit shared a video on her Instagram page, giving a sneak-peek into Anil and her amusing time during the episode shoot.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2021) All-time favorite Bollywood on-screen couple, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor were all set to share the screen once again.

They would appear together in an upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3.

Captioned as “Retro vibe”, Madhuri Dixit shared a video on her Instagram page, giving a sneak-peek into Anil and her amusing time during the episode shoot.

Fans were much excited to watch them together and are looking forward to the forthcoming episode.

The dance reality showed the judge shared a whimsical video with the guest. Both Madhuri and Anil can be seen grooving to popular song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’s lyrics in the video.

