UrduPoint.com

Madhuri Dixit’s Digital Series Get New Title The 'The Fame Game'

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 27, 2022 | 05:32 PM

Producer of the series Karan Johar shared a teaser to announce the new name and release date of Dixit starrer.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2022) Finding Anamika, the digit debut of Bollywood queen Madhuri Dixit has got a new title The Fame Game.

The actress has millions of her fans owing to her stunning performances on big screens.

Last year Netflix had announced the series which was initially titled as Finding Anamika but now it has been given another title of The Fame Game.

Producer of the series Karan Johar shared a teaser to announce the new name and release date of Dixit starrer.

Taking to Twitter, Karan Johar wrote, “There is always a hidden truth behind the curtain of fame and stardom. What is this truth in the life of Bollywood’s biggest star Anamika Anand?,”.

He also wrote, “Know more soon. 'The Fame Game' series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix!”.

