Madiha Imam Advises Against Marrying Someone Who Lives Abroad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 31, 2024 | 12:19 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2024) Pakistani drama industry’s famous actress, Madiha Imam gave an important piece of advice to all girls.

Madiha Imam appeared on Faisal Qureshi’s podcast, where she openly discussed her personal life and the entertainment industry.

Addressing young women, Madiha advised against marrying someone who lives abroad, stating that it often leads to many conflicts.

She explained that she and her husband often live apart due to work commitments, which becomes a source of tension between them.

Madiha noted that while a disagreement over the phone might be resolved in a minute, it can extend for weeks or months when they are apart.

However, if a couple is living together, they can address issues in real time.

She added that although a long-distance marriage could heighten longing and affection, it also downsides that contribute to distance-related problems.

Madiha Imam has shown her acting talents in several popular Pakistani dramas and also worked in an Indian film. Her husband, Moji Basra, is originally from India as well.

