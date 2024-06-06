Madiha Imam Condemns Online Harassment Over Husband's Religion
, , , , , ,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 06, 2024 | 03:22 PM
The actress response comes after her husband Moji Basar was trolled on the social media regarding the religion.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2024) Madiha Imam, a prominent figure in the Pakistani showbiz industry, on Thursday expressed strong dismay regarding the social media harassment surrounding her husband Moji Basar's religion.
The actress response came after her husband was trolled on the social media about his religion.
The development took place after a user questioned the actress in response to one of her posts on Reddit that “Are you from a Syed family? Can a Syeda girl marry a Hindu?"
Responding to the query, the actress said, “I have clarified numerous times that my husband is not Hindu; our Nikkah ceremony was conducted.
So please be calm now,”.
She emphasized, “We should refrain from making derogatory comments about anyone's religion, ethnicity, or nationality,”.
Madiha Imam tied the knot with Indian producer Moji Basar last year on May 1, and the couple exchanged vows in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while their wedding reception took place in India.
Recent Stories
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life on Insta3 days ago
-
Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams5 days ago
-
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore5 days ago
-
Gary Lineker, Jemima Goldsmith spotted enjoying dinner date7 days ago
-
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya8 days ago
-
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show9 days ago
-
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors10 days ago
-
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa12 days ago
-
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA12 days ago
-
19th death anniversary of Rangeela observed13 days ago
-
Argentina's Milei sings hard rock at book launch14 days ago
-
Shah Rukh Khan admitted to hospital due to heat stroke14 days ago