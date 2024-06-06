Open Menu

Madiha Imam Condemns Online Harassment Over Husband's Religion

,   , , ,   , ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 06, 2024 | 03:22 PM

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion      

The actress response comes after her husband Moji Basar was trolled on the social media regarding the religion.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2024) Madiha Imam, a prominent figure in the Pakistani showbiz industry, on Thursday expressed strong dismay regarding the social media harassment surrounding her husband Moji Basar's religion.

The actress response came after her husband was trolled on the social media about his religion.

The development took place after a user questioned the actress in response to one of her posts on Reddit that “Are you from a Syed family? Can a Syeda girl marry a Hindu?"

Responding to the query, the actress said, “I have clarified numerous times that my husband is not Hindu; our Nikkah ceremony was conducted.

So please be calm now,”.

She emphasized, “We should refrain from making derogatory comments about anyone's religion, ethnicity, or nationality,”.

Madiha Imam tied the knot with Indian producer Moji Basar last year on May 1, and the couple exchanged vows in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while their wedding reception took place in India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Showbiz Social Media UAE Marriage United Arab Emirates May From Industry

Recent Stories

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

29 minutes ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

48 minutes ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

1 hour ago
 Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

2 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

2 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

3 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

7 hours ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

16 hours ago
 Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy ..

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

16 hours ago
 Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of N ..

Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines

16 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz