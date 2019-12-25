UrduPoint.com
Mahira Khan And Faiza Saleem Will Give You A Laughter Riot In Their New Video

Chand Sahkeel 6 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 03:35 PM

Mahira Khan and Faiza Saleem will give you a laughter riot in their new video

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th December, 2019) There is no denying the fact that Faiza Saleem is one hilarious comedian and actress. There's also no denying the fact that Mahira Khan is a wonderful actress.

Although individually Mahira has not tried her hand at comedy and Faiza at nothing serious, but put these two together and you have one combustible combination that could set the stage on fire.

Don't believe us; you should check out the latest video featuring Mahira Khan and Faiza Saleem for Mashion's Mashaadi 2019 series.

The video features all sorts of brides we come across and since it's the wedding season, the humor hits spot on.Watch the video here and tell us what you think. In fact let us know which on is your favorite bride, Unique Uroosa or the Emotional Erum? Personally we're loving the bechari bride Mahira Khan becomes; reminds us of Humsafar and mummy!

