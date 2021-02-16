UrduPoint.com
Mahira Khan Appointed As Brand Ambassador Of Peshawar Zalmi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 03:59 PM

Mahira Khan appointed as brand ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi says the actress is the loyal supporter since the beginning and has used the hashtag of #Zalmifamily, #ZKingdom and #Yellowstorm.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2021) Peshawar Zalmi has chosen renowned actress Mahira Khan as its brand ambassador.

Taking to Twitter, Peshawar Zalmi tweeted about Mahira Khan, saying that she joined Peshawar Zalmi as she was its loyal supporter since the beginning.

It wrote: “ Happy to announce & continue our association with @TheMahiraKhan who has been the face of Zalmi and a loyal supporter since the start. #Zalmifamily #ZKingdom #Yellowstorm,”.

On other hand, Popular singer Atif Aslam is excited for singing at the enthralling opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6 scheduled to be telecasted before the first match on February 20.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Super League (PSL) shared the video message of Atif Asam wherein he was seen saying: “ Hi guys, I’m excited to perform at the opening ceremony of HBL PSL 6. See you guys there,”.

Previously, the anthem of PSL 6 was strongly criticized for many reasons despite that renowned artists including came forward in defense of Naseebo Lal and others singers besides the composers of the anthem.

Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal, Young Stunner, Rapper Imran Khan, and Humaima Malik would also perform at the opening ceremony of PSL 6.

